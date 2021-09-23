Cash boost for Fife town’s miners' welfare club

This is being used to fund new equipment for junior members so they can continue community engagement and activity.

Kinglassie Miners Welfare provides social and recreational facilities for its members, including line dancing, bingo, keep fit classes and indoor games tournaments, as well as the operational bowling club run by a voluntary committee.

In a bid to appeal to more junior members, the bowling club is keen to expand its operations in collaboration with local primary schools.

Nicky Wilson, CRT chair in Scotland and Gordon Pirie from Kinglassie Bowling Club.

Through this local initiative the club plans to host ‘come and play’ sessions to encourage children to try out the sport.

This can be played outdoors with minimal close interaction and COVID-19 transmission risk. The award from CRT will provide junior bowling equipment and accredited training sessions for coaches from the sports governing body, Bowls Scotland.

Nicky Wilson, CRT chair in Scotland said: “We’re always looking for new and exciting local community initiatives to support.

"This latest funding announcement with Kinglassie Miners Welfare will hopefully introduce more children to a sport that they may have never previously considered.

“We look forward to working closely with Bowls Scotland and our local schools to bring fresh thinking to the sport.”

Gordon Pirie, spokesman for Kinglassie Bowling Club said: “We’re very appreciative of the support given from the Coalfields Regeneration Trust. It will enable us to develop our junior membership as we believe the future of bowling is through junior bowlers.“Bowling may often be viewed as an old person sport, but the skills young people develop are transferable to a number of different aspects in their life.”

