Cash boost for Kingdom Off Road Motorcycle Club after appearance on Russell Howard’s show

Youngsters from Fife’s Kingdom Off Road Motorcycle Club raced on to the small screen and inspired a local man to make a donation.

They recently featured in a section on Sky One’s TV programme ‘The Russell Howard Hour’ and caught the eye of businessman Jim Parker.

Jim, managing director of estate and letting agents Fife Properties, said he was moved to provide the charity with a cash boost after seeing the show and is encouraging other businesses across Fife to do the same.

“We were all kids at one point,” he said, “I spent a lot of my younger years working and riding motorbikes, it was great fun.”

“Kingdom Off Road provide young people positive opportunities.

“Many of us remember the point in our lives when you can go down one of two different paths. Kingdom Off Road help to get young people ‘on the right track’.

“At Fife Properties we want to help Kingdom Off Road Motorcycle club charity gear up for the future.”

The club is a Kids charity who work to keep Fife’s communities safe and develop young people through motorcycle related activities.

David Paton, the charity’s programmed coordinator, said the youngsters had enjoyed their moment in the spotlight and thanked Jim for his donation.

“We feel very fortunate to have had such an opportunity and national platform to shout about what we do,” he said.

Jim donated £1,000 towards our charity’s ambitious target of £10,000 and we are so grateful to him and Fife Properties for this.”

• After its race huts were burned down, the club started a crowd funder page which you can find at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/kick-start---workshop-on-the-right-track.