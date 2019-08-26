Cash prizes attract top bowlers to Levenmouth

Windygates Bowling Club hosted a five star event that generated interest from across Scotland.

Over the two days, the club saw over 350 people attend the first Open Fours Tournament with cash prizes totalling £5000 awarded to the finalists.

The tournament was the brainchild of club member Bruce McCall who believed there might be an appetite amongst bowlers across Scotland to compete in the biggest cash prize tournament.

He was right and after months of working with the committee, planning and promoting, some 32 teams signed up with people travelling from Borders, Ayreshire, Midlothian, Falkirk and Edinburgh, competing over the two days.

Bruce said: “Big names included multiple world champion Paul Foster and Graeme Archer, world outdoor champion, along with Fife favourites Christopher Stein, Stuart Pagen and Paul Brown.

“We also attracted high profile returners Mark Stenhouse and Steven Paterson.”

With so much at stake, the action was enthralling and at times quite nervy on the club’s greens.

Four teams from Fife made the cut into the semi-finals and teams lead by Blair Fleming and Roy Simes, played off in an action packed final.

Roy’s team had success and scooped the £3,000 cash prize plus the trophy which was donated by Taxi Centre.

Club president John Collins said the event could become a jewel in the crown for Levenmouth’s sporting community and is looking forward to it returning in 2020.

“This success is not just about the club it’s about the Levenmouth Community,” he said.

“It’s safe to say the response to this event has put Windygates on the map with visitors staying in local hotels and all eager to secure their place for next year. It’s all people and money coming into the area – this will become an annual event.”

The tournament was fully funded by registrations fees and supported by local companies including Cupar Ford, Blue Craggs, Stuarts the Bakers plus private sponsorship.