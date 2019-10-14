Cavalry ready to charge for Elie’s new polo tournament

Elie beach will provide a picturesque setting for the inaugural Scotland’s Cavalry Polo Tournament this Saturday.

The free event, hosted by The Ship Inn, will see the polo clubs from The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards pitted against The Scottish and North Irish Yeomanry and The University of St Andrews.

Three players per team will play a triangular tournament for the coveted Scotland’s Cavalry Polo trophy. Each team will play two games with two chukkas in each game.

Elie beach usually sets the scene for The Ship’s Inn’s iconic cricket season from May – September.

The polo tournament promises to be in every sense, a whole new ball game. The tournament will startat 12pm and finish with the prize giving at 3pm.

With outstanding views over the beach at Elie, spectators will have first class views of the tournament from the comfort of The Ship Inn’s beer garden.

A range of burgers, hot dogs and more from the beachside BBQ will be served and the St Andrews Brewing Co. is on hand to provide a variety of ales.

The Ship Inn has created a VIP Package that will be hosted in the recently launched private dining room at The Ship Inn, The Ship’s Cabin.

The package includes exclusive access to The Ship’s Cabin and terrace, welcome drinks on arrival, lunch served with wine and beer and post-match drinks with players. It costs £50 per person; each guest will be entered into a prize draw to win an afternoon tea. Graham Bucknall, co-owner of The Ship Inn said: “We are truly delighted to be hosting the first ever polo tournament on Elie beach. We hope that the tournament will create a legacy for the community and become an annual event in Elie. This promises to be a totally unique spectacle and I know that the crowds will create an unforgettable atmosphere.”