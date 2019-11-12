Celebrating a great year for St Ayles rowers

St Ayles Rowing Club have had a year to remember with lots of trophies, medals and personal bests for both individuals and for the club.

The main event was the World Championships in Stranraer in July where the club came seventh overall from 55 clubs worldwide.

Prior to that the club had taken part and won the Forth Midsummer Challenge at Newhaven and also a very successful joint first place with North Berwick at the Royal West (Greenock) regatta.

Next up was Portsoy, sadly not retaining the trophy on this occasion, but second overall with lots of medals.

Off they then went to London in September where thecrew, ‘Scots Wha Hae’ won the Great River Race trophy for the fastest St Ayles skiff, now on show in the cabinet at the Scottish Fisheries Museum. 22 miles under 28 bridges from Greenwich to Richmond.

A week later three crews in three skiffs tackled the Castle 2 Crane race on the Clyde.

This was a hand blistering, bum ripping 13 miles from Dumbarton Castle to Finneston Crane, into a headwind with no help from the tide – a real marathon.

Every inch of pain was worth it however for the club to come home with three trophies for Women’s 50+, Women’s Open and Men’s Open races.

2020 is the year of St Ayles Skiff 10th birthday and amongst other events members will be travelling to Holland, Ullapool and taking part in the Row Around Scotland relay to celebrate.