Celebrating the voice of golf, Peter Alliss

Known fondly as ‘the voice of golf’, Alliss’ commentary was synonymous with the sport until he passed away in December of 2020, aged 89 .

He was an accomplished golfer in his own right, winning as a professional and appearing eight times in the Ryder Cup.

But it was for his work calling the sport for some years that he became better known in households up and down the country .

Peter Alliss was considered the voice of golf. Pic by Phil Wilkinson

The service in celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, July 13 at 3.30pm at Younger Hall in the town’s North Street.

The town will, of course, be awash with golf fans around this time with the 150th Open Championship teeing off at the Old Course just a day later.

As there is only limited availability, if you wish to attend, please email [email protected] stating your full name and highlighting that you are a local resident.

If successful, you will then receive an e-invitation where you should confirm your attendance and provide guest details, if applicable.

Please note that your ticket(s) will only be available for collection on the day and may be collected from Younger Hall Reception between noon - 2.30pm.

Valid photo identification will be required for ticket collection.

The service will begin in Younger Hall at 3.30pm and is expected to last 90 minutes.