Centurion Bill racks up another win

Falkland Trail Runner veteran Bill Duff celebrated running his 100th race of the year by winning the male over-70 prize in the Last Duel Trail Race at Cardenden Woods.

The race route took the runners past the location of the last pistol duel to take place in Scotland. Bill covered the course in 56 minutes 33 seconds.

That wasn’t Bill’s only category win of the weekend, on the Friday evening he was again leading over-70 this time in the Run the Blades - The Night One10k at Whitelees Wind Farm at Eaglesham.

On this occasion Bill finished in 55 minutes 08 seconds.

The club’s Susanne Lumsden ran the Amsterdam Marathon finishing in 3 hours 45 minutes 39 seconds.

Daniel Kershaw ran the Great Langdale Marathon in the English Lake Didtrict. With a climb of 3,389 feet the race is descibed as the hardest road marathon in Great Britain. Daniel completed that tough course in 4 hours 37 minites 30 seconds to finish 74th of 134 runners.

Up in the north of Scotland at Dufftown Vicky Ward finished in 5 hours 5 monutes 2 seconds. In the associated relay the Falkland team finished 39th of 46 finishers.