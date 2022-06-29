Ceres sparkles as games return

Cyclists in the 3000 metres during the Ceres games at the weekend. Pic by RSHGA

The running, cycling and heavy events attracted competitors from all over Scotland as well as overseas.

One of the latter, Vlad Tulacek of the Czech Republic had a great day in the heavy competitions winning six of the seven events and sharing first place in the other. With a prize of £500 on offer for any athlete breaking the RSHGA World record in the 56lb weight over the b ar it was no surprise to see Vlad having a go. With the bar set at the new height of 17' 4'' he agonisingly clipped it off on each of his three attempts.

All the running and cycling takes place on a tight 200 metres circuit which adds to the excitement of the races. The feature event for the cyclists was the RSHGA Scottish 1600 metres championship which was won by Isaac Small of Torphins.

On the sprint track the £200 prize in the 90 metres handicap went to John Armstrong from Leith.

There was also female success in the running events, Angela Bell from Forfar followed up her recent win at the Strathmore Games with victory in the open 1600 metres handicap.

In the youth events there was wins for Ruby Laing, Kelso, and Amber Cunningham, Lothian RC, in the 90m and 200m respectively.

Running results:

Open – 90m - John Armstrong Leith 10.07s, 200m - Steven Bates Tullibody 23.59, 800m - Ewan Dyer Pitreavie AC 2:03.59. 1600M - Angela Bell Forfar 4:28.37, 3000m - Tam Macaskill Hawick 9:29.15.

Youth 90M - Ruby Laing 10.01, 200m - Amber Cunningham 24.36, 800m - Leo Tait Kelso 2:2:12.90.

Cycling- 800M - Paul Anderson Perth 1:20.81. RSHGA Scottish 1600m Championship - Isaac Small Torphins 3:00.77, 3000m - Paul Gallacher Kirkcaldy 5:24.46, Deil tak the Hindmost - Isaac Small Torphins.