Chad Smith signs up for another season with hometown Fife Flyers

Fife Flyers have secured the return of Kirkcaldy-born forward Chad Smith for the 2019/20 season.

It will be the 20-year-old's third season with his hometown club in the Elite league having made the step up from junior development in season 2017/18.

Smith played in 54 games for Flyers last season, two for Kirkcaldy Kestrels (SNL) and was part of the GB U20 team at the World Junior Championships, where he scored three goals and two assists from five games.

“I’m really excited to be back for another season with the Flyers," he said.

"It felt like the right decision for me and too good an opportunity to pass up.

"’ve felt myself progress a lot over the past few years and hopefully that will continue.

“Fife is home for me, so to be able to play for the club I grew up watching, is amazing.

"Hopefully we can have another great year and get some silverware this season.”

Head coach Todd Dutiaume is hoping the youngster can push for more regular ice time.

"I’m pleased that Chad has made the decision to stay on with us and to further his development," he said.

"He’s a great local talent who will be a big asset to the club.

“The next step is to get him into games with some real time on the ice.

"I discussed at length with him, during the signing process, that we would provide the support of our strength and conditioning coach, and I look forward to seeing Smitty come into camp in top form, ready to go.”

The return of Smith brings the total number of confirmed signings for next season to five, with Chase Schaber so far the only import on the roster.