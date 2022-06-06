Champion driving at Cowdenbeath Racewall

Jeorgie Honeyman in her Micro F2.

There was drama in practice with Camey Dorrell blew an engine in practice but that was the only major catastrophe.

Richard Carter was another casualty whilst Frankie Wainman Jnr bounced off the wall and had a busy spell in the pits.

There were many minor changes as the drivers looked to get the best from their cars.

The drivers were introduced to the fans with a grand parade and then the racing started in earnest.

Scottish interest in the Formula 1s centered around John Fortune and Chris Burgoyne who was in a Wainman hire car.

Whilst the Formula 1 meeting was a World Championship qualifying round the final was also their Scottish Championship.

The Formula I heat were won by white grader Dan Hughes from John Fortune whilst heat two went to Simon Traves and heat three to Charlie Sworder.

The Scottish Championship was won by Traves who was well clear of Michael Scriven and Lee Fairhurst.

Catherine Harris then won the Grand National from Craig Finnikin and Scriven.

The V8 Hot Stox were having their first Racewall outing with heat wins going to Dan Poole and Stephen Young. Young then proceeded to run away with the final to become the 2022 Scottish Champion where he led home Poole and Steven Thompson.

Matt Bernard won the Grand National from Poole and Jon Brown.

The National Ministox drivers were in good form running in four heats with wins going to Wout Hoffmans, Sam Critchley and then heats three and four to Hoffmans.

The final was a hard and exciting one with Hoffmans becoming the Northern Champion winning from Freddie Hunter-Johnson and Critchley.

The only Fife deriver at the track was Jeorgie Honeyman (Cowdenbeath) in her Micro F2 and she had a good night’s racing finishing eight in heat one, sixth in heat two but wasn’t classified in the results in her third outing.

The Stock Car meeting at the Racewall is on Friday night and has the Saloon drivers back in action along with the ORCi Ministox and Prostock Basics.