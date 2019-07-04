Championship disappointment remedied by Scottish call-up for Chloe Goadby

It’s been a week of ups and downs for Chloe Goadby who continues to make strides through the women’s amateur game.

The St Regulus based golfer competed at last weekend’s Scottish Women’s Amateur Championship at Kilmarnock Barassie Golf Club, where she finished runner up to Kimberley Beveridge.

The final between the two was as nip and tuck as it gets, with the match coming down to the final hole where an excellent approach by Kimberley allowed her a tap in and take the title.

Despite the disappointment of losing out, Chloe, from St Andrews, was able to take plenty of positives from her showing.

She said: “It would have been good to get the win and I gave myself a chance all the way down to the last hole.

“I got myself into the position I wanted to be in on the final day, and then it was an up and down match.

“To be able to win on 16 and 17 gave me a chance, but it wasn’t to be.

“I played really well and can take the positives.”

Down by one hole at the half-way point in Sunday’s final, Kimberley battled back to birdie the first three holes on the back nine to take her first lead of the match at the 12th hole.

A par on 13 was enough to give the eventual winner a two-hole lead with five to play.

Still two up with three holes to play, Kimberley looked in control of the match, however Chloe refused to back down as she birdied holes 16 and 17 to tie the match with one to play.

With little splitting the two players all day, it was Kimberley’s sensational approach shot on 18 that would separate the pair as her 8-iron from 131 yards stopped just short of the hole to set up the winning putt.

The competition was heavily affected by the weather, with play delayed for two hours due to lightning.

“We just had to stay focused,” added Chloe.

“It was a bit windy as well which made the course that bit tougher.”

Reaching the final of the championships, though, reinforces Chloe’s status as one of the nation’s leading amateurs.

This has been recognised by Scottish Golf who have picked the University of Stirling student as part of its squad for the upcoming European Ladies Team Championships at Is Molas Golf Club, Italy.

Chloe added: “I’m delighted to have been picked to play for Scotland, so let’s go and see what we can do.

“We should be going over there and getting into the top five at least.”

As well as the ladies championships, there are European Boys and European Amateur (Men’s) Team Championships being held at the same time in other areas of the continent.

Aamar Saleem from the New Golf Club will play in the boys tournament in Poland.