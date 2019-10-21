Chase Schaber at the double as Fife Flyers get revenge on Guildford Flames

Guildford Flames 1 Fife Flyers 2

A Chase Schaber double helped Fife Flyers gain immediate revenge over Guildford Flames at the Spectrum on Sunday night.

Having lost to Flames in overtime on home ice on Saturday, Flyers made the long bus trip to Guildford yesterday looking to bounce back on the road.

Despite falling behind to a short-handed goal in the opening period, the Kirkcaldy side fought back to claim the two points - and a three-point weekend overall - thanks to Schaber's second period brace.

Fife head coach Todd Dutiaume said: "It was two excellent hockey clubs competing all weekend.

"Ironically, I thought last night was our better night, and we come out with the win tonight.

"Probably the first period was our worst of the weekend, and we got punished for it.

"But credit to the guys, they came back and did enough in this tough building to take the points."

Kruise Reddick set up Ian Watters on a short-handed breakaway to put the Flames ahead inside seven minutes.

Flyers levelled on 24.02 when Schaber's shot from a face-off somehow squirmed through Travis Fullerton, and then he pounced on a loose puck following a Kyle Just shot to put the Flyers ahead at 36:58 on the powerplay.

That proved to be the game's winner with Adam Morrison saving a penalty shot from Cam Braes in period two, and despite a late onslaught, the home side couldn't find another way past the Flyers netminder.