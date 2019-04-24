Chloé builds on win with top ten finish

Chloe Goadby continued her recent fine form on the course with a team win and a T10 finish at the Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open Championship.

The championship was played over Royal Troon and won in convincing fashion by Slovenia’s Pia Babnik Darling who led from start to finish to claim a seven-shot victory over France’s Charlotte Bunel.

Chloe, a St Regulus member from St Andrews, along with Shannon McWilliam, won the tournament’s annual team event, taking home the Ladies’ Club Silver Salver.

In the individual event she carded rounds of 69, 77 and 69 to finish -1.

Babnik’s win at Royal Troon boosts the Slovenian’s hopes of a return to Scotland in September with the victory providing valuable PING Junior Solheim Cup points.

The top ten finish was another positive step for Chloe as well, following on the back of her BUCS Finals title win over Lundin.