Christmas show time after year of success for Kirkcaldy Ice Skating Club

Kirkcaldy Ice Skating Club is ready for the highlight of its year as it holds its annual Christmas Show.

The event will take place at the Fife Ice Arena this weekend.

It will bring 2019 to a close and, for the club, a year which has seen its skaters bring home trophies and personal bests from open competitions across the country.

Amongst so many outstanding achievements within the club, a special mention must be given to two of the members who are both sitting second in the national rankings.

Arcadia Ward, who is second in intermediate ladies, has also qualified for the British Figure Skating Championship in May 2020 while Megan Pekkarinen also lies second in Level 2 after her first competition in April this year.

The club also has five members who will be representing KISC in the British qualifiers.

They are Hannah Robertson, Maddie Lynch, Keyanna Ward, Douglas Gould and Abi Taylor.

Two members, Jessica Mills and Nicole Marr, are in the Young Stars Development Squad, while a further three, Lilli Cuthbertson, Douglas Gould and Isla Gould are on the squad for Ice Dance.

The last competition of the year in Aberdeen saw the club win 10 podium places and return home with a host of personal bests and test passes.

Aberdeen also witnessed some of the club’s newest members take to the ice for their first ever competition and all did their club proud.

This weekend’s show promises to build on last year’s which was a huge success.

Skaters as young as five-years-old have been working hard for several weeks for what is sure to be spectacular performance.

Last year’s show saw a large number of spectators attending to enjoy the talented performers.

Along with dazzling costumes, bright lights and music from all eras, this show is sure to be a fabulous celebration of everyone’s hard work throughout the year.

So wrap up warm and head along to Fife Ice Arena this weekend.

Shows are Saturday, December 14 at 2.30pm and Sunday, December 15 at noon.

Tickets can be purchased at the Fife Ice Arena or you can pay at the door on the day.

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £5 for concessions.