CJ finishes in second at tough Dollar Hill Race

Anster Haddies’ CJ MacPhail took part in the Dollar Hill Race, a 15km route with 960m of climbing.

The gruelling course is unmarked and runners have to navigate their way over the course.

CJ finished as second female in 1.48.14, earning herself a course PB.

Tracy Chalmers headed to Crieff where she ran the town’s annual 10K event, a multi terrain route that has runners climbing Laggan Hill before finishing along the banks of the River Earn.

There were also runners at the Maddie Moss Mash Hill Race at Tillicoutry, a challenging mid week race.

The six mile route incorporates 2500ft of climbing and the final section is described as being ‘frighteningly fast and tricky before a near vertical plummet to the finish’, not one for the faint hearted.

Finishers were E. Anderson in 1.07.26, CJ MacPhail 1.09.20 second female and another course PB, L. Knox 1.17.35 and Y. Dehn 1.24.32.

This week has been a hectic week for a hardy group of 10 Haddies who have been taking part in Fife Athletics Tour of Fife.

This consists of five races held in various locations around Fife.

Things kicked of on Wednesday at West Sands in St Andrews with a four mile beach race,

On Thursday runners headed to East Lomond for a 6K hill race.

Friday was a one mile time trial on Kirkcaldy prom, Saturday a 5km road race in Glenrothes and Sunday completed the week for some weary legs with a six mile trail race around Falkland estate.

Some 133 runners took part in the event, completing all five races and finishing in 37th place R. Young 2.14.33, 49th in E. Anderson 2.19.22, 51st J. Hay 2.19.57, 72nd F. Cruickshanks 2.26.56, 85th B. Simpson 2.37.15, 90th R. Macdonald 2.41.22, 101st D. Nuttall 2.51.08, 110th J. Macdonald 3.00.27, 112th C. Herd 3.00.41.

Wednesday 17th is Newburgh mid week race hosted by Fife AC.

For any Haddies not running see the notice board for alternative training options.