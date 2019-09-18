Club’s away day goes with a swing

EdenFields Golf Club held their summer away day competition at the Montgomery Course, Kinross.

In the individual competition, Jim Will came in first with 34 points.

In the team competition, Team Ben Hogan comprising Judith Harris, Jim Will and Mike McLean won convincingly with an accumulated total of 90 points.

The ladies longest drive was won by Susan Ritchie and the gents by Jim Will.

The gents nearest the pin was won by W R Cargill.

At the conclusion of the presentation of prizes, the Captain, Jim Colliar gave thanks to committee member Julia Christiansen for organising the day out and to John and Caroline Fairfield for arranging the prize vouchers. Thanks were also conveyed to the staff.