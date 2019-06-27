Community cash boost for Kirkcaldy Rugby Club

Kirkcaldy Rugby Club has been awarded £1,000 after gaining ‘Champion Club’ status in this year’s Royal Bank RugbyForce initiative.

Royal Bank RugbyForce is a nationwide rugby programme launched by the Bank in association with Scottish Rugby.

The Fife club will receive it’s prize ahead of Royal Bank RugbyForce Weekend on Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th August, when rugby clubs across the country will host a range a pre-season events, from DIY days to community fun days, raising awareness of the participating clubs within the local areas.

Over 130 clubs applied for Royal Bank RugbyForce support this year, and an official panel of judges picked winners that demonstrated detailed and creative plans for their Royal Bank RugbyForce Weekend events that show off their passion for the game.

For 2019, the campaign also focuses on helping clubs to make it easier for people to be part of a rugby community.

Malcolm Buchanan, chair, Scotland board, Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “We are delighted to award Kirkcaldy Rugby Club Champion Club status.

2019 is set to be a thrilling year for Scottish rugby and we want to help make sure that our grassroots clubs across the country can benefit too.

“The standard of applications has been higher than ever and we’re very proud to be able to provide funding and support for some truly fantastic community rugby projects.”

He added: “We would like to encourage everyone from club members to those thinking about getting involved in rugby for the first time to head to their local club for Royal Bank Rugby Force Weekend.”