Connor’s Portugal challenge tees off

A freshly focused Connor Syme enters this weekend’s Open de Portugal aiming to take another stride towards winning his European Tour card for next season.

Connor, from Drumoig, sat out last week’s Challenge Tour event in France and dropped down the ninth in the tour’s order of merit standings.

The final 15 at the end of the season win their tour cards outright for the main tour next year.

With just six events to play until the end of season Challenge Tour Grand Final, a couple of high finishes will see Connor wrap up his playing rights sooner rather than later and join Kinross’s Calum Hill on the European Tour next season.

Hill, who leads the tour’s order of merit, sits out the event in Portugal.