Connor Syme aiming to build on positive week in UAE

Drumoig's Connor Syme. Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Drumoig’s Connor Syme is again amongst the entry list and he is aiming to build on a positive weekend’s work at the third competition, the Ras al Khaimah Championship.

The 26-year-old made it through to the weekend thanks to opening rounds of 71 and 67.

Syme was steady over the Saturday and Sunday and a 72 and 68 saw him finish in a tie for 27th place.

This week’s event, the Ras Al Khaimah Classic, is being played over the Al Hamra GC.