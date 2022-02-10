Connor Syme aiming to build on positive week in UAE
The final of four DP World Tour events in the UAE teed off in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Drumoig’s Connor Syme is again amongst the entry list and he is aiming to build on a positive weekend’s work at the third competition, the Ras al Khaimah Championship.
The 26-year-old made it through to the weekend thanks to opening rounds of 71 and 67.
Syme was steady over the Saturday and Sunday and a 72 and 68 saw him finish in a tie for 27th place.
This week’s event, the Ras Al Khaimah Classic, is being played over the Al Hamra GC.
The next event on the DP World Tour was to be the Hero Indian Open but that has been cancelled. It now resumes in Kenya in March.