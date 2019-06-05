Connor Syme and Calum Hill get back on course

The area’s pro golfers missed out on a place at next week’s US Open - but wasted no time in getting back on the course.

Connor Syme (Drumoig) and Calum Hill (Kinross) both teed up at Walton Heath for a regional qualifying event in a bid to make the Major at Pebble Beach.

There they joined four other Scots; Stephen Gallacher, Liam Johnston, Bob MacIntyre and David Drysdale in trying to win one of the 14 available spots. Sadly, none of the Scottish golfers made it.

But there was no time to lament on what could have been, with both Connor and Calum swiftly heading to Switzerland to compete in this weekend’s Challenge Tour event.

The Swiss Challenge presents both with a chance to build on solid starts to the season.

The top 15 in the tour’s rankings at the end of the season earn European Tour cards with Connor currently second and Calum 32nd.