Connor Syme and Calum Hill near the end of tour term

It’s all to play for on the Challenge Tour as the second tier golf tournament reaches it’s penultimate event.

Both Calum Hill (Kinross) and Connor Syme (Drumoig) will compete at the Foshan Open in China this weekend ahead of the tour’s closing the event, the Challenge Tour Grand Final, at the beginning of November.

There’s still plenty at stake for the duo.

Calum, who has enjoyed a terrific summer on both the Challenge and the main European Tour, is within a few points of finishing the season as the winner of the tour’s order of merit.

The Kinross pro has lead the rankings for large spells of the season but in recent weeks has dropped down to fourth.

But with enough points already in the bag to ensure a top 15 place on the Challenge Tour rankings, he knows his promotion to the European Tour is safe regardless.

Things aren’t quite as clear cut for Drumoig’s Connor.

A win at the Turkish Airlines Challenge back in April saw him surge to the top of the leaderboard and he’s been a fixture near to there since.

At last week’s Hainan Open in China, Connor missed the cut and was unable to add to his current points tally.

Going into this week’s event Connor was placed 13th with the top 15 winning European Tour cards outright. He has points to spare on the chasing pack but will be keen for a positive weekend regardless.