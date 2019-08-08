Connor Syme and Calum Hill on course to secure main tour rights

Connor Syme and Calum Hill are virtually neck and neck in the race to win European Tour cards for next season.

Calum’s remarkable recent form has helped him surge up the Challenge Tour’s points ranking system and into seventh place.

Just one place above him in sixth sits Connor who sat out last weekend’s Vierumäki Finnish Challenge.

To win playing rights for the next European Tour campaign, players must finish in the top 15 of the Challenge Tour.

Both local players, Calum from Kinross and Connor of Drumoig, have put themselves into perfect positions as the tour enters the second half of the season.

Calum went into last weekend’s event in Finland on the back of his first win of the season at the Euram Bank Open in Austria.

And he came close to making it two in a row.

Keeping himself in contention throughout the tournament, rounds of 69, 77, 66 and 70 helped him to an eventual third place finish.

The 12,000 points he won elevated him further up the Challenge Tour’s ranking system.

He now sits on 55,858 points with Connor on 59,713.

Both are aiming to add to their totals this week at the Made in Denmark Challenge.

The tournament started a day earlier than usual, with players teeing off on Wednesday morning rather than Thursday.

But competitors had to compete with weather delays as heavy rainfall arrived.

Play was suspended for two hours and 30 minutes on day one of the Made in Denmark Challenge due to lightning.

One group did not finish before darkness fell.

Both Calum and Connor managed to get their 18 holes completed, though.

Calum picked up from where he left off in Finland and carded an impressive -5 (67).

Connor wasn’t far behind, and entered the clubhouse with a steady -2 (70).