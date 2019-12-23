Connor Syme and Calum Hill will start 2020 inside top 20

Calum Hill and Connor Syme will step into 2020 within the top 20 of the European Tour’s Race to Dubai rankings.

The season may still be in its infancy but the pair, Calum from Kinross and Connor of Drumoig, have made great strides.

Calum took part in last week’s Australian PGA Championship which was won by the home country’s Adam Scott.

Having safely made it through the cut with rounds of 70 and 72, Calum was unable to make his mark on the weekend, carding rounds of 76 and 78 to finish +8 and in a tie for 68th.

At the turn of the year Connor will start the Race to Dubai 15th win Calum 19th.