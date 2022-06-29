Connor Syme chasing Open place

Fife golfer Connor Syme. Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

The leading three players who finish in the top ten and ties at the Horizon Irish Open who are not already exempt will earn places in the major at St Andrews from July 10-17.

The Horizon Irish Open is the tenth event in The Open qualifying series and will be played at Mount Juliet from 30 June-3 July.

Syme is amongst the line-up still hoping to get the St Andrews and will play his opening two rounds on Thursday and Friday with England’s David Horsey and fellow Scot Scott Jamieson.