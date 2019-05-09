Connor Syme competing at the Betfred British Masters while Calum Hill is in Prague

Connor Syme enters the biggest event of his season this week when he tees off at the Betfred British Masters in Southport.

The event, hosted by Tommy Fleetwood, has a high profile on the European Tour and has attracted a raft of the world’s top players and Ryder Cup stars.

Fleetwood himself in obviously competing, along with Tyrrell Hatton, Lee Westwood and Scotland’s Stephen Gallacher.

For Connor, though, it’s a chance to build on the momentum built up by an excellent start to life on the second tier Challenge Tour.

The Drumoig 23-year-old won his first title as a pro in Turkey before following that up with a top 30 finish at the Challenge de España.

He put himself in contention over the first few days only for a fourth round 74 to knock him down the leaderboard.

Faring better in Spain, though, was Calum Hill, from Kinross.

Rounds of 72, 69, 71 and 69 helped him into the top ten and a card of -7.

Calum isn’t one of the Scots competing in England this weekend and remains on Challenge Tour duty at the Prague Golf Challenge where he is one of the favourites to win the title.