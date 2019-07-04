Connor Syme delighted to book his place at Open Championship

An excited Connor Syme says he “can’t wait” to test himself against the very best in the world at the Open Championship in a couple of weeks.

Just like he did as an amateur in 2017, Connor, from Drumoig, managed to advance through the major championship’s qualifying process this week to book one of the last remaining places.

At the Fairmont in St Andrews, Connor gradually made his way through the leaderboard and tucked himself in behind leader Brandon Wu.

He refused to give up his second place to take one of three spots along with Wu and fellow Scot Sam Locke after shooting two rounds of 67.

Following the qualifier, Connor said: “Delighted to be heading to Royal Portrush for my second Open Championship.

“Really great playing by Brandon yesterday and delighted for Sam Locke also making it through!

“Can’t wait.

“Thanks everyone so much that has reached out and those that came out and supported.”

Royal Portrush is a course Connor knows well, having played there during the 2014 Amateur Championship where he lost to eventual winner and fellow Scot Bradley Neil.

The Open Championship tees off on July 18.