Connor Syme fully focused on his Challenge Tour campaign

In the few European Tour events he’s played this season, Drumoig’s Connor Syme has held his own in the field and impressed.

There was a top 50 at the ISPS Handa Vic Open, a final 16 place at the World Super 6, a made cut in Kenya and a tie for 42nd place at last weekend’s high quality Betfred British Masters.

Opportunities to play on the main tour continue to come up, but, after winning his first event on the second tier Challenge Tour in Turkey recently, Connor is determined not to be distracted as he aims to finish inside the top 15 on the end of season points ranking list.

Doing so would see him win his full European Tour card back outright for next season.

That remains the priority, says the 23-year-old.

“I’m off this week but back out in the Czech Republic after that,” he said.

“There’s another week off after that and an opportunity to play in Belgium (on the European Tour).

“But I’m not going to take it and just really want to focus on the Challenge Tour now and building on my win in the first start.

“I want to get as many points on the board as I can and have got off to a good start.”