Connor Syme has a ‘swing’ in his step after European Tour card win

Connor Syme won his European Tour card back at the first time of asking and is wasting no time in returning to the top tier circuit.

A successful year on the Challenge Tour ended on Sunday at the grand final with the 24-year-old doing enough to cement his place inside the tour’s order of merit top 15, finishing 14th.

With that comes promotion to the European Tour, where Connor spent one season after leaving the amateur ranks before losing his card at the end of the campaign.

But he’s determined to hit the ground running this time and wants to make early strides when the term begins in just a couple of weeks.

“I’m away next Sunday to get ready for the Alfred Dunhill in South Africa and then the next event in Mauritius,” said the Drumoig pro.

“I think it’s important to get some points on the board early on before Christmas and I’ll be looking take my opportunities to do that in the early part of the season.”

Connor’s Challenge Tour season really couldn’t have got off to a better start with an early win at the Turkish Airlines Challenge in April.

It gave him a platform for the campaign, and it was one he took full advantage of, refusing to budge from the top end of the rankings.

“It got me off to the perfect start,” he said.

“But it still wasn’t easy from there because there are a lot of really good players on the Challenge Tour. I was delighted to get over the line.”

Connor’s card win came at the end of what was a gruelling campaign on the Challenge Tour.

Despite getting the early win, his card wasn’t secure until the very close of play at the grand final on Sunday.

He admits things were possibly more nervy than they should have been.

“Getting the win so early was a good and a bad thing,” said Connor.

“At that point, I’m thinking about getting another two or three and getting off the tour early but, as the season went on, I saw just how high the standard on the Challenge Tour was. I was near the top but I think, in a way, it’s easier for the guys who have to push from behind.

“The last day was a totally different experience from Tour School and there were so many players trying to climb into the top 15.

“There was so much going through my mind and I knew the situation going through the last day and how many points a couple of the other guys out there needed.”

Ultimately, it all played out fine for Connor and, despite some torrential weather conditions, his T15 finish was enough to seal his return to the main tour.

He admits the Challenge Tour has been an eye opener in some ways.

“It’s a brilliant tour and a great standard,” he said.

“But it was a learning experience for me as well.

“I didn’t have a caddy around with me and there were smaller things like getting to the airport myself and having to hire a car, which I hadn’t done before, so I needed to get used to it all quickly.

“You’re playing for less money than the European Tour as well but you just have to adapt and keep focused.”

Connor will make his quickfire return to the European Tour in South Africa and reckons he’s ready for the test.

He said: “I feel like I’m a better player.

“There are things I’ve added to my game and I’ve done work on my swing. I’m really excited to get started again.”

Calum Hill, from Kinross, will join Connor on the main tour next season, finishing runner up in the Challenge Tour order of merit.