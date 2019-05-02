Connor Syme heads for Spain after maiden European Tour win

It’s still very early days, but Connor Syme goes into this weekend’s Challenge de España with a confidence boosting win under his belt.

Connor teed up at Izki Golf in Urturi fresh on the back of his maiden pro win at the Turkish Airlines Challenge.

The Turkish event was the first in the Challenge Tour’s calendar so obviously saw the Drumoig 23-year-old hit the front of the points rankings as he aims to make an immediate return to the European Tour next season.

Kinross golfer Calum Hill also played in Turkey, where he missed the cut, and he too tees it up in Spain.

But it was Connor who secured the headlines last weekend, coming out on top after a play-off against Italian Francesco Laporta.

The two were neck and neck throughout the event’s closing stages, but Connor finally managed to see him off with a birdie on the first play-off hole.

“It’s massive, I’m absolutely thrilled,” he said.

“A few people might have been thinking why I hadn’t gone to Morocco this week so it was good to justify my decision to come here and win.

“I’m absolutely delighted and it sets me up for the season so hopefully it’s just the start.”

