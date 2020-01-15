Connor Syme muscles his way into Race to Dubai top 15

Before making his return to the European Tour towards the end of last year, Drumoig’s Connor Syme spoke of the importance of getting points on the board early on.

Connor (24), lost his card on the main tour at the end of his maiden season before quickly winning it back after a successful Challenge Tour campaign.

There was a turnaround of barely a couple of weeks between one tour season ending and another starting, with Connor telling this title that it was “important to get some points on the board early on”.

And he’s been true to his word.

Since getting back on tour Connor has played three tournaments, two in South Africa and one in Mauritius.

He’s taken points in every event and now finds himself in the lofty position of 15th in the European Tour’s Race to Dubai rankings.

At the end of the campaign the top 50 in the rankings compete at the lucrative DP World Tour Championship.

Of course, there’s a lot of golf to be played between now and the season’s end and at the forefront of Connor’s mind will still be retaining his tour card for the next campaign.

At the weekend Connor safely made his way through to the weekend of the South African Open, won by home favourite Branden Grace.

More points were put on the board as the Drumoig pro carded rounds of 66, 68, 69 and 72.

He’s unlikely to play this week’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championships where he was tenth reserve at the time of writing.

Calum Hill, from Kinross, sat out last week’s tournament in South Africa but will make his first appearance of the year at Abu Dhabi.

Like Connor, Calum has also made a positive start to his season on the European Tour after progressing from the Challenge Tour last season.

Finishes of 13, tie 17 and tie 68 see him sit comfortably in 24th position in the Race to Dubai rankings.

He’ll be surrounded by familiar faces when the event tees off, playing his opening two rounds of the competition with partners, and fellow Scots, David Law and Grant Forrest.