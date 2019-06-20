Connor Syme plans to use match play experience to his advantage

Connor Syme is hoping to draw on previous match play experience as he aims for his second victory of the season at the Andalucía Costa del Sol Match Play 9.

Connor triumphed at the season-opening Turkish Airlines Challenge and six events into his European Challenge Tour campaign, he sits fifth on the Order of Merit.

This week, the usual 72-hole stroke play will be swapped for only 36 holes of stroke play on the Andalusian coastline before those surviving the 64-man cut will compete in nine-hole match play across the weekend.

The 23-year-old has recent match play experience under his belt, having competed in the ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth earlier this year in addition to his Walker Cup appearance for Great Britain and Ireland prior to turning professional in 2017, however his immediate focus is on progressing through the stroke play section of this week’s event.

“It was good to play in the Perth Super 6 this year and I definitely drew on my amateur experiences to help me in that,” he told the European Tour website.

“I’ve had decent success in match play as an amateur but I’m definitely looking at the 36-hole qualifier as the most important thing now and hopefully I get the opportunity to draw on some of those experiences at the weekend.

“I’m looking forward to it and I’ve heard good things.

“The guys did very well last year – my good friend Liam Johnston managed to win and beat Grant Forrest in the final as well so hopefully the Scottish guys can do well this week again.”

Connor enjoys teeing it up in match play formats and believes the Valle Romano course offers plenty of risk and reward opportunities.

“This course works out pretty nicely for match play because it’s got so many risk and reward tee shots,” he said.

“With the format being as it is this week, you still need to play well for 36 holes to get a chance to play match play.”