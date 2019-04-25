Connor Syme promotes the health benefits of playing golf

Drumoig’s Connor Syme played a key role as the golf industry demonstrated the health benefits associated with the sport.

Golf and Health week, which was held during the middle of the month, aimed to encourage golfers, non-golfers and lapsed golfers into taking part.

A number of health-related themes were promoted during this week of the campaign, including a film which was released showing Connor and fellow Scottish pro Ewen Ferguson at the Institute of Sport & Exercise at the University of Dundee.

The duo went through their paces at the University’s gym, highlighting the importance of fitness for their games, as well as taking part in fun challenges.

Connor (23), playing on the Challenge Tour in Turkey, said: “I think health and fitness is a massive part of golf nowadays.

“Generally, I use the gym for injury prevention.

“I’ve been going to the gym now, as part of the sportscotland institute of sport, since I was around 15.

“I’ve had massive benefit from their support and I absolutely love using it, from the physio aspect to being able to train – it’s been great.

“It’s quite taxing on the body the amount of golf we do play and the travel.

“So I try and use the gym three times a week as part of my programme, when I arrive at a tournament on a Monday or a Tuesday, the Wednesday and the afternoon of the Thursday or Friday.

“People may think of the gym as tiring and not make you perform as well, but I see it the other way.

“I feel more energised and definitely stronger from being at the gym.

“It’s more about keeping flexible and moving fast, rather than just strength, that’s how I use it the best.”

The golf health week campaign ran across digital and social media channels using the hashtag #GolfHealthWeek and included content focused on highlighting the physical and mental health benefits of playing golf and projects being delivered by golf bodies and clubs.

Focusing primarily on Great Britain and Ireland, it was being co-ordinated by The R&A with the support of the European Tour, the Ladies European Tour, The Professional Golfers’ Association and the Golf Foundation, as well as national associations including England Golf, Scottish Golf, Wales Golf, the Golfing Union of Ireland and the Irish Ladies Golf Union.

Ewen Ferguson added: “Recently, fitness started to become a little more strict for me, especially with how fit most of the top players are.

“For young golfers trying to come through, I wouldn’t try and lift too heavy or go too extreme. Just try and keep yourself lean and in shape, going through the motions of different exercises without adding a lot of weight on to keep yourself flexible and loose.”