Connor Syme qualifies for Open Championship

Fifer Connor Syme will tee it up at the Open Championship later this month.

The Drumoig pro, who plays on the second tier Challenge Tour, came through two rounds of qualifying of St Andrews’ Fairmont Course on Tuesday to book one of three available places.

It’s the second time Connor has come through qualifying for the Open, having done the same in 2017 as an amateur.

He’ll now join the biggest names in the sport at Royal Portush on July 18.

In a nervy day in the north of Fife, Connor grudually edged himself into qualifying contention.

But once he managed to get himself into second spot, tucked in behind runaway leader Brandon Wu, he managed to maintain a couple of shots on the the chasing pack to finish his 36 holes carding 67-67 for -6.

Fellow Fifer Peter Whiteford briefly flirted with a place inside the top five but saw his challenge slip away, as did that of Kinross Challenge Tour golfer Calum Hill.