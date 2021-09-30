Connor Syme refreshed and confident ahead of Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Drumoig's Connor Syme is amongst the Scots aiming to win on home soil this week. (Photo by Patrick Bolger/Getty Images)

The Drumoig 26-year-old is one of several Scots in the field at the Dunhill, which teed off on Thursday morning. Syme has had a break from European Tour duty for a couple of weeks, sitting out the Dutch Open, which was played between the BMW PGA Championship, and last weekend’s Ryder Cup.

But he’s back at it on home soil across the Dunhill’s three courses and wants to pick up as many points as he can to push up the rankings towards the goals he set at the start of the campaign.

"The last couple of months haven’t been all that great, I had a couple of weeks off and then some poor tournaments in a row," said Syme.

"It’s been a bit flat in terms of results.

"But it’s been nice to have some time off leading up to the Dunhill and I’ve been using that as my focus to get ready.

"Missing the Dutch Open gave me some time away and I used that to play some of the Dunhill courses leading up to the tournament.

"It’s ended up being a positive.”

Syme went in to the Dunhill 98th in the Race to Dubai, knowing he needs to make a move to ensure he qualifies for the end of season DP World Tour Championship.

"The goal at the start of the season was to finish as high as possible and make sure I’m playing the finals, which is the top 60,” he added.

"That remains the goal.

"I’ve not accumulated as many points as I’d want over the past couple of months but I can still comfortably do it with a strong end to the season.”

Syme is still chasing his first win on the European Tour but isn’t putting pressure on himself to match fellow Scots Calum Hill and Grant Forrest, who both notched their maiden wins this season. "It’s great to see the boys doing so well,” he added.

"I’ve had a few chances to win and it hasn’t quite happened yet.

"I have to keep going through our processes.

"Everyone’s path is different and, as much a you want it to go in a straight line, it’s never that easy.