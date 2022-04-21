Connor Syme returns to Tour while there's a win for Chloe Goadby at Royal Troon

Lorna McClymont and St Andrews golfer Chloe Goadby won the team event for Scotland at the Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open. Pic by Christopher Young

Syme is amongst the tour pros who have now resumed their season at the ISPS Handa Championship.

But things got off to a disrupted start when, ahead of tee off on Thursday morning, the tournament had to be held up due to severe flooding on the course.

That delayed proceedings for a few hours before play was eventually allowed to begin.

For Syme it was a chance to get what has been a positive start to the current season back up and running following a brief break.

The 26-year-old’s finishes across the seven tournaments he’s played so far have seen him rise comfortably up the DP World Tour rankings and he headed into the event in Spain this week in 67th place.

Calum Hill, from Kinross, who has had his season blighted by injury, has not teed it up in Spain.

Elsewhere, St Andrews amateur Chloe Goadby was amonst the field at last week’s Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open at the Old Course at Royal Troon. The tournament was won in emphatic fashion by Scot Grace Crawford but there was joy for Goadby, a member at St Regulus, in the team event.

That event is run in conjunction with the individual competition with countries able to nominate two players to represent that country.