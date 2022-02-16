Connor Syme saves his best for last on UAE swing
An early season four-event swing in the UAE proved to be ultimately fruitful for Drumoig’s Connor Syme.
The DP World Tour scheduled the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Dubai Desert Classic, Ras al Khaimah Championship and the Ras al Khaimah Classic at the beginning of its calendar.
Syme was amongst those competing in all four events and the 26-year-old saved his best for last.
The first event saw him finish in a tie for 53rd place but that was sadly followed up by a missed cut.
But his game showed plenty of positives a week later with a tie for 27th before last weekend’s event at Al Hamra GC.
He signed off from the four tournaments in style, finishing in a tie for sixth place and picking up 82.65 DP World Tour ranking points.
All four rounds were in the 60s as Syme showed some excellent consistency.
His campaign started off with a 69 and a 67 to safely get him into the weekend.
The positive play continued over Saturday and Sunday with rounds of 69 and 68 to end -15, seven shots from winner Ryan Fox.
With four events played, Syme sits inside the top 50 of the DP World Tour Rankings, a season long competition to crown the tour’s number one player, in 47th place.
The tour now takes a break for a couple of weeks before it resumes again in March.
The next event will be the Magical Kenya Open which tees off on March 3.
Calum Hill, from Kinross, missed the four events through injury.