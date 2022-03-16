Connor Syme shoots low at South Africa's My Golf Life Open
Connor Syme continued his steady early season DP World Tour form at the My Golf Life Open in South Africa.
By Scott Inglis
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 2:19 pm
The Drumoig pro had a safe passage through to the weekend thanks to two opening rounds of 67 and 69.
Syme dropped just two shots on the Thursday and Friday, wiping them out with a combined 10 birdies over 36 holes.
Saturday saw a flawless, clean card 68 recorded before a level par 72 rounded things up.
Syme’s -12 finish saw him finish in a tie for 35th place.
The tournament was won following a play-off by Spain’s Pablo Larrazabal who saw off England’s Jordan Smith and fellow Spaniard Adri Arnaus.
The tour stays in South Africa for this week’s Steyn City Championship.