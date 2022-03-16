Connor Syme shoots low at South Africa's My Golf Life Open

Connor Syme from Drumoig. Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

The Drumoig pro had a safe passage through to the weekend thanks to two opening rounds of 67 and 69.

Syme dropped just two shots on the Thursday and Friday, wiping them out with a combined 10 birdies over 36 holes.

Saturday saw a flawless, clean card 68 recorded before a level par 72 rounded things up.

Syme’s -12 finish saw him finish in a tie for 35th place.

The tournament was won following a play-off by Spain’s Pablo Larrazabal who saw off England’s Jordan Smith and fellow Spaniard Adri Arnaus.