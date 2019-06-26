Connor Syme takes another step towards European Tour card

Connor Syme heads into this weekend’s Italian Challenge Open with another 10,000 ranking points in his back pocket.

Speaking ahead of last weekend’s Costa Del Sol Matchplay, Connor, from Drumoig, said he’d use his previous matchplay experience to his benefit.

And that was how it turned out.

The format of the competition saw players advance to the matchplay after two rounds of strokeplay.

A fifth place finish in the strokeplay saw him comfortably through to the next stage where he advanced to the quarter finals before losing out to Eirik Tage Johansen 2&1.

The 10,000 points won concretes Connor’s place inside the top 15 of the Challenge Tour’s rankings where he sits fifth.

At the end of the season the top 15 win cards for the main European Tour.

Kinross’s Calum Hill also plays in Italy this week.