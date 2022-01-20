Connor Syme tees off 2022 in Abu Dhabi

Connor Syme plays a chip shot onto the third green during a practice round prior to the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links Golf Course. Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

The Drumoig 26-year-old is part of the field at Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, being played over Yas Links in Abu Dhabi.

It’s set to be a tough start to 2022 for Syme with the entry list likely to be amongst the competitive he’ll feature in this season.

Also in the field are the likes of Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott and Lee Westwood.

Syme will play his opening two rounds with Englishman Matthew Southgate and fellow Scot, Marc Warren.