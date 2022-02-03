Connor Syme tees off in United Arab Emirates

Drumoig's Connor Syme. Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Four events in total in the UAE have been scheduled by the DP World Tour.

Last week the 26-year-old, from Drumoig, competed at the Dubai Desert Classic, a tournament won by Viktor Hovland.

Sadly two opening rounds of 75 and 71 saw Syme fail to make the weekend.

He’ll try again this week at the Ras al Khaimah Championship at Al Hamra GC.

The tour then plays its final of four tournaments next week with the The Ras Al Khaimah Classic.

While Syme’s season is very much now off an running, the same can’t be said for Kinross pro Calum Hill.