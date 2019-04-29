Connor Syme wins the Turkish Airlines Challenge - in pictures
Drumoig's Connor Syme landed the first pro win of his career at the weekend - coming out on top in Turkey.
Connor managed to pull level with the competition's leaders before winning the tournament with a birdie in the first play-off hole against Italian Francesco Laporta.
1. Driving force
Connor Syme tees off on the 10th hole during the first round of the Turkish Airlines Challenge at Samsun Golf Club.'Pic by Luke Walker/Getty Images
Getty
2. Day two
Connor tees off on the 15th hole during day two.'Pic by Luke Walker/Getty Images.
Getty
3. All smiles
Connor waves after playing his second shot on the first hole during the third round of the Turkish Airlines Challenge.'Pic by Luke Walker/Getty Images
Getty
4. Approach play
Connor plays his second shot on the 17th hole during the third round.'Pic by Luke Walker/Getty Images
Getty
View more