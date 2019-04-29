Connor with his trophy.'Pic - Luke Walker/GettyImages.

Connor Syme wins the Turkish Airlines Challenge - in pictures

Drumoig's Connor Syme landed the first pro win of his career at the weekend - coming out on top in Turkey.

Connor managed to pull level with the competition's leaders before winning the tournament with a birdie in the first play-off hole against Italian Francesco Laporta.

Connor Syme tees off on the 10th hole during the first round of the Turkish Airlines Challenge at Samsun Golf Club.'Pic by Luke Walker/Getty Images

1. Driving force

Connor tees off on the 15th hole during day two.'Pic by Luke Walker/Getty Images.

2. Day two

Connor waves after playing his second shot on the first hole during the third round of the Turkish Airlines Challenge.'Pic by Luke Walker/Getty Images

3. All smiles

Connor plays his second shot on the 17th hole during the third round.'Pic by Luke Walker/Getty Images

4. Approach play

