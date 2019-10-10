Connor takes a breather before the final stretch

Connor Syme has taken a step down from the Challenge Tour this weekend as he recharges for a final push towards securing a top 15 spot.

Connor has been a fixture inside the tour’s leading places since the opening weekend, when a win in Turkey saw him surge to the top end.

There are just a few events left to play of the campaign and those within the top 15 will all win cards for next season’s European Tour.

There’s still work to be done for the Drumoig 24-year-old, but consistent recent form has edged him closer to the finishing line.

Recent tied 31, T13 and T9 finishes have helped Connor remain inside the promotion zone.

He’s hitting form at just the right time of the campaign and this week, instead of playing at the Stone Irish Challenge, is spending some time on the practice range.

He said: “Delighted with back to back top 15 finishes on the Challenge Tour.

“Week at home for rest and practice before the final stretch. “

Calum Hill is another enjoying a free weekend -although he has the luxury of knowing his tour card for next season is secure.

Calum, from Kinross, sits top of the Challenge Tour’s order of merit and cannot drop out.