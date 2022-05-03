Courses play host to golf tournaments

The Fife 3 Days tournament teed off at Dumbarnie on Monday morning before then holding rounds over Leven and then Ladybank.
The better balls pairs stableford event comes with some excellent prizes for its winners with a £2500 minimum prize value at each competition.
The winning pair from each event will win a holiday for two at a top European destination.
As well as this, there will be prizes for other placed pairs including Mizuno merchandise, places at Golf Pairs events and other vouchers.
There is also a hole in one prize.