Courts are in session at Duffus

Councillor Margaret Kennedy formally opening the new courts by cutting the ribbon

The weather held up just long enough for the opening ceremony, which was followed by tea and cake.

The juniors enjoyed good weather for their matches and activities pre-the official opening and, afterwards, a number of adult members played tennis in the rain, allowing the new courts to show-off how well the drainage works.

Jim Lambie, club president, said a few words during the opening day and both acknowledged and thanked all who contributed to the new courts project.

Following a successful fundraising programme, Duffus Tennis Club has been able to upgrade its four courts in Duffus Park, install new LED floodlighting, new gates and fencing to the tune of £148,000.