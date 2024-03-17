Cowdenbeath Racewall: More Moodie magic as Windygates world champion Gordon proves he is top dog

Windygates ace Gordon Moodie in action at Cowdenbeath Racewall (Photo: Submitted)

​The Windygates ace started off with a runner-up spot in his first heat, before then tangling with another driver not long after the second heat started, forcing him to retire at that point.

And when the final came around, Moodie made a strong start but got caught up in a tangle on the turnstile bend, leaving him last and far behind the last car. His bumper was bent and was restricting movement of his front wheel.

However, undeterred, he set off after the cars ahead of him and once he did, magic Moodie started to pick them off one by one. With only a handful of laps to run, he forced his way ahead of the leader, John Hogg, and then went on to win his 501st final – surpassing the 500 that Formula I star Stuart Smith previously achieved.

When the Grand National started, Moodie had to start with a lap handicap. On a very wet track, he made light work of the conditions and the starting position to secure the victory.

Hillend’s Liam Boyle dominated the Prostock Basic races going on to win both the heats and then the final.

In the Saloons, Kennoway’s Ross Watters picked up the runners-up spot in heat two and was then third in the final.