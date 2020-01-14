Craig Watson knew East Fife equaliser would eventually arrive

Craig Watson insists there was no panic amongst the Fifers despite waiting until the 89th minute to salvage a home draw with Airdrie.

Ian Murray’s visitors looked to be edging towards the full points but were hauled back in the closing stages by Watson’s header.

The draw meant both sides ended the weekend inside League One’s top four.

Aaron Dunsmore handed the Fifers the lead before the advantage was wiped out by a Calum Gallacher brace.

But Watson was convinced the home side would pull level.

“We were doing well and winning our 50/50s in the middle of the park,” said Watson.

“The ball was breaking for us and the momentum of the game was with us.

“The way the game was going, we felt it was inevitable that the goal would come.

“Scott Agnew and Ryan Wallace had been putting in quality deliveries all day so it was only fair that one of us attacking it got on the end of one.

“We could have got the three points because we gave away a sloppy couple of goals in the first half.

“We have to do better going forward in terms of the goals we concede.

“We’ll learn from it and there’s a nice, positive vibe in the changing room after getting the equaliser.”

East Fife had slipped out of the top four following last weekend’s loss with Montrose, but the draw helped them climb back into it.

“It wasn’t too long ago that we were joint top of the league with a few teams,” said Watson.

“It’s a been a poor couple of weeks in that regard.”