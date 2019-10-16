Crail GS to the fore to help carbon reduction

Crail Golfing Society is to tee off a new project which will see clubs around the country help reduce Scotland’s carbon footprint.

Affiliated golf clubs across Scotland are set to benefit from a new partnership announced between Scottish Golf and Forev, the electrical vehicle charging point supplier.

Industry experts Forev uses 100 per cent accredited clean energy to power its charging points.

The Scottish Government has targeted the end of fossil-fuelled cars being sold in Scotland by 2032, and the new partnership between Scottish Golf and Forev will support this commitment.

Working alongside Scottish Golf, Forev plans to create a network of over 1000 reliable and convenient charge points throughout Scotland.

The charging points will be provided through Forev’s technology and service provider, SWARCO eVolt.

The first club to benefit from this new partnership will be Crail GS who will have electrical charging points installed by Forev as part of their ongoing efforts of the club to reduce the club’s carbon footprint and enhance the level of services available to those visiting the course.

Crail Golfing Society captain, Jim McArthur, said: “The partnership with Forev has provided us with a valuable resource for the members, who have become increasingly aware of the need to move towards a more sustainable future.

“The charging units are part of the club’s long-term commitment to lowering its carbon emissions and addresses the demand from the membership for such a facility.

“Forev has made this possible, with almost no effort on the part of the club.”

Golf clubs across Scotland represent a fantastic opportunity for growing the number of public charging points and the installation of these points will not only help to support the Scottish Government’s 2032 target, but will also directly benefit the golf clubs themselves who will receive a fixed annual payment per parking bay being donated back into each club’s junior section.

As part of the partnership with Scottish Golf, Forev, in most cases, absorb the costs associated with installing the charge points.

The clubs who install the electric vehicle charge points will benefit from increased footfall and revenue due to incidental spend on merchandise by both members and visitors while they use the points.

Andrew McKinlay, CEO of Scottish Golf said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Forev to help improve the accessibility of electric charging points across Scotland.

“This new partnership also represents a fantastic opportunity for our golf clubs, with Forev covering installation costs of all charging points, and the potential for additional revenue through increased visitor footfall.”