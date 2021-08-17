Crashing out in the sun at Cowdenbeath Racewall

Callum Rennie in his new Prostock basic car

It was a beautiful night with the drivers revelling in the dry conditions although there was the obligatory puddle on the entrance to the main straight.

With the Formula II Semi-Finals being run on the shale at Northampton there was a dearth of Formula IIs at the track although Jess Ward was back.

Amongst those racing were local drivers Paul and Craig Reid (Cowdenbeath).

Whilst there were numerous shunts throughout the last Bangers race of the night, spectators also saw plenty of wrecking taking place with Dan Steele taking the brunt of the damage and in the end his car was wrecked and finishing much shorter than when it started.

Jack Denikiewicz, who came north from Manchester won the final and seeded entry into the 2022 World Cup was himself involved in some hard crashes with Pete McVay and Ryan Scott and during the last head on with Scott a brief fire erupted from under his bonnet which thankfully quickly died out.

The Daimler Limo of Sean Bonner left the stadium in a sorry state but will more than likely be resurrected to fight another day.

Callum Rennie (Glenrothes) debuted his new Prostock Basic car with his father Dave (Kinglassie) appearing in his old one.

Rennie picked up a third and then a fourth in his heats but then went on to win the final where he led home a Fife 1-2-3 with the Jordan Dignan in second place and Graeme Dignan – both from Methilhill following him across the finish line.

Connor St. Aubyn (Glenrothes) had another good night’s racing with his Micro F2 amongst a healthy turn out of drivers after being delayed earlier in the race.

In the first heat he had to settle for a third place but in his second outing ended up as the runner up.

In heat three another strong run saw him bring his car home in fifth place.

This Saturday night the Saloon Stock Cars are back in town and will be competing for their Turner Trophy, as will the National Hot Rods.