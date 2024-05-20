Cricket: Largo make it back to back league wins as they beat Breadalbane

Largo’s first XI made it two victories on the spin in this season’s Strathmore & Perthshire Cricket Union Division as they chalked up a 88-run triumph over Breadalbane (Photo: Submitted)

Largo’s first XI made it two wins on the spin in this season’s Strathmore & Perthshire Cricket Union Division as they chalked up a 88-run victory over Breadalbane.

Largo welcomed the Aberfeldy side last weekend to East Drive on a hot and muggy day looking to continue on the success after their first win of the season last weekend.

Hughes Gillin was back as captain this weekend and after winning the toss decided to bat first.

Cusick and Das opened for Largo and got off to a flyer moving to 35/0 off five overs with both finding the gaps and capitalising on some initial loose bowling from the visitors.

The visiting side would gain back some control with the ball but heading to drinks at 15 overs the Largo side had moved to 63 before Das fell off the last ball before the break well caught by Nayak at mid on off Lennie for 33.

Rowley joined Cusick and the pair managed to move the score past 100 with still 21 overs to go and in a great position to bring up an imposing score.

The introduction of Silva to the attack though brought a triple blow to the Largo side with Cusick bowled for a well played 41 followed soon after by MacLeod for a duck and Rowley for 14.

Gillin and Coates came to the creased and both showed their usual attacking intent before the ball before drinks proved the downfall again for Largo with Gillin unable to repeat his hundred from last year against the same opponent when he was stumped by a clever piece of bowling from Douthwaite.

Learning the lessons from last week though, the Largo side managed to keep the momentum of the innings going and with Coates finding his timing to make a top scoring 49, ably helped by Brown (22), Udayan (16) and Barclay (17).

Largo moved on to 247 before Michie was bowled to finish the innings with three balls remaining.

Michie and Brown opened with the ball and like the first innings the opener got away to a good start scoring quickly until Brown got the breakthrough dismissing Duncan Miller leg-before-wicket for 18.

Silva and Laing pushed the score past 50 with both given a life with a tough caught and bowled opportunity for Gillin and a poor drop catch from Bentley going down before Udayan broke the partnership bowling Silva for 21.

Wickets from this point would continue to fall with the introduction of Barclay to the attack seeing Bowler, Endall and finally Laing dismissed with a well flighted ball spinning back through bat and pad to leave the visitors 88/5.

Douthwaite and Nayak would put on a good stand of 50 in reply but with the Breadalbane side behind the run rate required, Bentley made the initial breakthrough of Douthwaite for 18 before it was Barclay and Udayan who returned to finish the innings to take impressive figures of 3/33 and 4/16 respectively to secure an 88 run win.

This was strong performance all round from Largo to follow up on last week’s win against Stoneywood Dyce 2s and helps build some momentum at the start of the season.