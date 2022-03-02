Cupar and District swimmers make a splash in Bathgate

In the backstroke event were Steven and Richard Laws and Ella McGeorge (16). The brothers both secured PBs with Steven taking over 20 seconds off his and being a reserve finalist as a result.In the freestyle, Steven Laws also competed along with Hannah Staal. Laws achieved another PB and again was a reserve finalist. Liam Black competed in the 200m butterfly, achieving a new fastest time.Staal and McGeorge swam the 200m breaststroke. McGeorge secured a place in the final and completed a strong second swim to finish fourth overall.