Cupar and District swimmers make a splash in Bathgate

Cupar and District Swimmers made their way to Bathgate for the second round of the East District Age Group Championships.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 11:22 am
Cupar and District swimmers were at the East District Age Group Championships. Report by Ella McGeorge

In the backstroke event were Steven and Richard Laws and Ella McGeorge (16). The brothers both secured PBs with Steven taking over 20 seconds off his and being a reserve finalist as a result.In the freestyle, Steven Laws also competed along with Hannah Staal. Laws achieved another PB and again was a reserve finalist. Liam Black competed in the 200m butterfly, achieving a new fastest time.Staal and McGeorge swam the 200m breaststroke. McGeorge secured a place in the final and completed a strong second swim to finish fourth overall.

